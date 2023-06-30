Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 122,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 49,523 call options.
XPeng Stock Performance
NYSE XPEV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,453,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,877,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.85.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
