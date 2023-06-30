Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 122,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 49,523 call options.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,453,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,877,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.85.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after buying an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 1,719,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

