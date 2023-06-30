STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ TUGN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $23.48.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
Featured Stories
