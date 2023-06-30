STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUGN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 79.67% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.