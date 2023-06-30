Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 7,405 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.55. 463,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.