Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $19.35 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. The stock had a trading volume of 842,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.89. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

