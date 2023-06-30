Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $865.86. The company had a trading volume of 646,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $737.29 and its 200-day moving average is $646.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

