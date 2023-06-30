Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. 501,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.