Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,059. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

