Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,749. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

