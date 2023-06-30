Stephens Consulting LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.