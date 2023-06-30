Stephens Consulting LLC Has $382,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.