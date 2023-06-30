Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 7,285 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $218.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.