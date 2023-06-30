Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 5,111 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after buying an additional 826,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.61 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

