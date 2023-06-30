Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.42 and its 200 day moving average is $277.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

