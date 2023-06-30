Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

