Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

