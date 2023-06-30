Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $88.61 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

