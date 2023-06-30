Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 2,662 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $483.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

