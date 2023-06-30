Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.95 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

