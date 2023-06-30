Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Insider Jude (Jay) Upton Buys 1,333,333 Shares

Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX – Free Report) insider Jude (Jay) Upton acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,999.98 ($66,666.65).

Sprintex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,286.29.

Get Sprintex alerts:

Sprintex Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Sprintex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes clean air compressors. Its clean air compressors comprise superchargers and supercharger systems. The company also provides customer support, as well as sales and marketing services. It operates in the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprintex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprintex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.