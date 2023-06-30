Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,070. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectra7 Microsystems
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.