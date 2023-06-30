Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,070. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

