SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.00. 174,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.23 and a 200 day moving average of $458.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

