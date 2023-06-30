SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,086. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

