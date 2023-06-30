SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $177.89. 2,105,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,935. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

