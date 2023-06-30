SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.