SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

