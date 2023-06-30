SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Down 86.3% in June

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.