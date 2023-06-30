South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of STSBF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. South Star Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

