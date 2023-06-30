Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Articles

