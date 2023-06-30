Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

PRU opened at $87.84 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 976.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

