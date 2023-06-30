Solstein Capital LLC Sells 641 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $387.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

