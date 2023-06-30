Solstein Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

