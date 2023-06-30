Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249,270 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,941,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,487,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,151,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,632,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

FXI opened at $26.94 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.