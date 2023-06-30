Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

