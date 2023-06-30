Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 4.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 162.2% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 224,983 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 36.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 662,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 293,973 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH opened at $14.03 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.