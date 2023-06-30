SOL Capital Management CO Trims Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.40% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.