SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

