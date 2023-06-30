SOL Capital Management CO Has $13.09 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

