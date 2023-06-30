SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.91 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.