SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 20,232.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,426,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,419,121 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $816.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

