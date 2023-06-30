SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the May 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SMXWW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
