SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the May 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMXWW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

