Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Smiths Group Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. 8,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Smiths Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $21.96.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smiths Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.17) to GBX 2,040 ($25.94) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

