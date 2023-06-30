Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Holdings Raised by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
NYSE:SNN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 123,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,083. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
