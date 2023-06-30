SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SMG Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMGI remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. SMG Industries has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
SMG Industries Company Profile
