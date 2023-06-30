SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the May 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Up 32.5 %

Shares of SLGWF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 43,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. The company serves its customers under O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly brand name. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.