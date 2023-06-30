Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,295,000 after purchasing an additional 119,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

