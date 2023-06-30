Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $388.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.22. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 390,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

