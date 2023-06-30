Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $39,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at $861,449,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.