Short Interest in Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Expands By 900.0%

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive Small-Cap ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 13.14% of Strive Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of STXK opened at $26.43 on Friday. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $28.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.
The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
