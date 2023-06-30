Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Grows By 392.2%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 392.2% from the May 31st total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Sidus Space news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ SIDU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 862,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,975. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.68.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 214.31% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sidus Space will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

