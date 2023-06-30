Short Interest in Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Drops By 97.8%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shanta Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAAGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
About Shanta Gold
