Short Interest in Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Drops By 97.8%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAAGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

